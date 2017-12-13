If you love a good DIY project, then the beautiful weather of the spring and summer marked the perfect time to tackle all of your outdoor goals. Yes, these were the good times, but since then, the weather has shifted and cooler temperatures have arrived. So, is now the time to shelve your DIY aspirations for the rest of the year?

Hardly.

Colder outdoor temperatures may have forced you indoors, but they don’t have to mark an end to your DIY pursuits. There is still plenty of work to be done and you can reinvent the rooms inside your home by following through on the simple DIY projects listed below.

Make a hardware replacement. Want to remodel your kitchen or bathroom but lack the money and the skill to tackle this one right now? Not a problem.

Simple hardware replacements to your cabinets, drawers and towel racks are easy projects that are cost effective and still catch visitors’ eyes. Remember, knobs are preferable for drawers, while handles are the choice for cabinets. Try to select hardware that supports the overall feel of your space.

Choose an image that defines you. Forgo paint and let your walls really take the spotlight. A custom wall covering from Murals Your Way adds personality and creates an instant focal point in any space.

Choose from thousands of image options or if none feel quite right, use their Create Your Own feature. It allows you to upload any image you want (think a vista from your last vacation, or even a photo of your family) for an extra personal touch.

With a turnaround time of less than two weeks and easy removable wallpaper options that any DIY-er can apply, it’s the perfect way to give your home a completely new look.

Shed a new, enhanced light. Like your kitchen or bathroom fixtures, updating the lighting in a room is an easy, inexpensive way to make a big improvement in your space. The right light can make any space feel warmer and look larger, so explore your creative side and find the lighting solution that appeals to you.

Lastly, don’t discount the importance of the bulb. Replacing your existing conventional bulbs with an energy-saving alternative can dramatically reduce your electricity bill.

Decorate from head to toe. If you want your home to feel larger and provide your guests more visual appeal, employ decoration tactics that speak to the entire space.

Shelving, wall murals or photo collages are all popular ways to add real contrast to an empty space, and your guests will enjoy every aspect of the project you have created.

Your time during the warmer months was well spent dramatically improving the visual appeal of your home’s exterior. Now it’s time to turn the tables and give your inside space the same treatment.

Start with these four tips, and your home will never look or feel the same again.

