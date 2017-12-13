LEWISTON — A woman struck by a private plow truck in a downtown crosswalk Wednesday morning suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Barbara Ard, 65, was halfway through a crosswalk on Lisbon Street at Spruce Street when a truck equipped with a snowplow struck Ard, police said.
She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with multiple injuries.
Daniel R. Poulin, 57, of Gray, the driver of the 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck, was summoned on a charge of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Chief Brian O’Malley said.