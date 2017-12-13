LEWISTON — A woman struck by a private plow truck in a downtown crosswalk Wednesday morning suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Barbara Ard, 65, was halfway through a crosswalk on Lisbon Street at Spruce Street when a truck equipped with a snowplow struck Ard, police said.

She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with multiple injuries.

Daniel R. Poulin, 57, of Gray, the driver of the 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck, was summoned on a charge of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Chief Brian O’Malley said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.