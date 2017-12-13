GIRLS

Caroline Arpin, Cheverus junior: As a freshman, Arpin won the Class A title in the 100-yard breast stroke. Last year she was runner-up in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the breast stroke.

Hope Campbell, Cape Elizabeth junior: Campbell placed third in backstroke and fourth in 100 freestyle to help the Capers run away with the Class B state title. As a freshman she was fifth in the 100 free and swam on two state championship relays.

Jane Greenberg, Scarborough junior: Greenberg was runner-up in the Class A 100 freestyle and placed third in the 50 free last winter. As a freshman she placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in those same events.

Isabel Harms, Kennebunk senior: Runner-up in the Class B 200 freestyle and third in the 500 free as a sophomore, Harms returns to high school competition after a year’s absence in which she swam club. She plans to continue career at Siena College.

Olivia Harper, Morse sophomore: The state record-holder in the 100 backstroke (56.25 seconds), Harper also placed fourth in the Class B 100 butterfly and contributed to a 200 free relay state record (1:37.62) to help the Shipbuilders finish second to Cape Elizabeth.

Alicia Lawrence, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Runner-up in the Class B 50 freestyle and third in the 100 free, Lawrence also helped set state records in the 200 medley and 400 free relays for the defending state champion Capers.

Caroline Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Runner-up in the Class B 100 backstroke and fourth in the 50 free, Mahoney (who won the Southwesterns in both events) also swam on the record-setting 200 medley and 400 free relays to help Cape Elizabeth dominate the state meet.

Emma Patterson, Kennebunk junior: The two-time defending Class B state champion in diving, Patterson leads a strong contingent of four divers for the Rams, who move to Class A this winter. Ever consistent, Patterson scored 343.20 points as a sophomore and 344.55 as a junior.

Courtney Rog, Greely junior: As a freshman, Rog placed fifth in the Class B 100 breast, sixth in the 500 freestyle and swam on the 200 free relay state champions. Last winter she was third in the breast stroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley.

Olivia Tighe, Cape Elizabeth junior: A three-time individual state champion in Class B, Tighe was Performer of the Meet last February after winning the 100 butterfly and 100 free in back-to-back races. She also helped set state records in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

BOYS

Griffin Conley, Falmouth senior: A two-time Southwesterns diving champion, Conley placed third in Class A last season and recently signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Providence College, joining his former Falmouth teammate, Connor Perron.

Reed Foehl, Portland senior: Foehl is the defending South Southwesterns 100-yard breast stroke champion and runner-up in the 200 individual medley. In the Class A state meet, he placed third in the IM and fourth in the breast. He was fifth in Class A 500 free as a sophomore.

Brian Hess, Brunswick senior: Runner-up in the Class A 100 breast stroke, Hess also placed fourth in the 50 free. He’s also defending KVAC champ in both the breast and 200 IM. As a freshman, he helped Brunswick set a state record of 1:38.18 in the 200 medley relay.

Oliver Kraft, Cape Elizabeth junior: Runner-up in the Class B 100 backstroke, Kraft also placed fifth in the butterfly. He is the North Southwesterns champion in both strokes, which helped the Capers win the team title over Cheverus and Scarborough.

Sam Loring, Cape Elizabeth senior: Runner-up in the Class B 200 freestyle, Loring also placed fifth in the 100 breast stroke. As a sophomore he was third in both the 200 IM and 100 breast. In the North Southwesterns, he was second in the 100 free and third in the breast.

Brim Peabody, Cheverus freshman: At last weekend’s Bowdoin Open, Peabody recorded a 4:44 in the 500 freestyle and 1:46 in the 200 free. Both times are faster than those of last winter’s Class A champions. Peabody also went 49.45 in the 100 free and 1:02 in the 100 breast.

Joshua Roberts, Thornton Academy senior: The defending South Southwesterns 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke champion, Roberts placed third in the Class A 200 free, fifth in Class A backstroke and swam on the winning 400 free relay.

Eli Steward, Thornton Academy senior: The defending Class A state champion in the 100 butterfly and runner-up in the 500 free, Steward also anchored the winning 400 free relay and won the South Southwesterns 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

Ben Willertz, Morse senior: The defending KVAC champion in the 500 freestyle, Willertz earned third in Class B in both the 200 and 500 free to help Morse place third overall. As a sophomore he placed third in Class B in the 500 free.

Matt Yost, Brunswick junior: The defending KVAC champion in the 100 and 200 freestyle, Yost also placed fourth in the Class A 100 butterfly and tied for sixth in the 50 free. As a freshman he was eighth in the butterfly and ninth in the 50 free.

– Glenn Jordan

