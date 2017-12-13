About a dozen protesters who stood outside U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ Biddeford office for about an hour Wednesday afternoon left peacefully after police arrived and told them they could be arrested for criminal trespassing.

No one was arrested and the protesters left around 5:15 p.m., said Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk.

Fisk said two of the protesters were in Collins’ office when a staffer notified Biddeford police that the office was closing and assistance was needed.

When officers arrived, they told the protesters inside and outside the office that they could be arrested, Fisk said. The protesters decided to leave.

Wednesday’s protest of Collins’ support for the Republican tax plan now working its way through Congress followed similar protests last week in Bangor and Portland.

In Portland on Dec. 7, nine religious leaders who staged a sit-in at Collins’ downtown office were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. That protest was streamed live on Facebook.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.