Shayla Eubanks scored a game-high 18 points Wednesday night to lead Portland to a 49-40 victory against Windham in an SMAA girls’ basketball game at the Portland Expo.

Portland (2-0) led 36-34 after three quarters but went on a 13-6 run to finish the game.

Gemima Motema added eight points for the Bulldogs.

Tara Flanders scored 14 points and Hannah Talon had eight for Windham (1-1).

SOUTH PORTLAND 49, CHEVERUS 31: Meghan Graff had 16 points and Margaret Whitmore added 15 as the Red Riots (2-0) defeated the Stags (0-2) at South Portland.

Margaret Kelly scored eight points, and Emme Poulin and Abby Cavallaro each added six for Cheverus.

Eva Mazur finished with six points for South Portland, which led 17-15 at halftime.

GREELY 60, WELLS 48: Anna DeWolfe scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the third quarter as the Rangers (2-0) broke away from a halftime tie to open a 43-32 lead and down the Warriors (1-1) at Wells.

Julia Martel had 13 points for Greely, including three 3-pointers, and Camille Clement tossed in 12 points.

Franny Ramsdell led Wells with 22 points.

DEERING 47, SANFORD 34: Delaney Haines scored 26 points, and Mandy Mastropasqua added nine points and four assists to lead the Rams (1-0) past the Spartans (0-2) at Portland.

Paige Cote scored 14 points and Julia Allen had 10 for Sanford, which led 15-13 after the first quarter.

BRUNSWICK 73, MT. ARARAT 28: Marley Groat had 18 points, seven assists and four steals for the Dragons (2-0), who took a 30-5 lead in the first quarter and downed the Eagles (1-1) at Brunswick.

Sabrina Armstrong finished with 16 points, seven steals and two blocked shots, and Charlotte MacMillan added 14 points and 10 steals for the Dragons.

Lauren Sturgess led Mt. Ararat with six points.

BONNY EAGLE 54, MASSABESIC 29: Deirdre Sanborn scored 12 points and Samantha Averill added nine to lead the Scots (1-1) past the Mustangs (0-2) at Standish.

Marissa Holt had 13 points and McKenzy Ouelette scored 10 for Massabesic.

Mackenzie Emery and Mia Ferrante each had six points for Bonny Eagle, which had baskets from 10 players.

The Scots led 28-14 at halftime.

RANGELEY 69, VALLEY 25: Natasha Haley finished three steals shy of a triple-double as the Lakers (1-0) defeated Valley (1-1) at Rangeley.

Haley finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals. Brooke Egan added 14 points and 11 steals for Rangeley.

Kennedy Savoy paced Valley with eight points.

MADISON 62, TELSTAR 24: Sydney LeBlanc had 16 points and five assists to lead the Bulldogs (2-0) over Telstar (0-2) at Madison.

Ashley Emery scored 11 points for Madison. Lauren Hay and Katie Worthen added nine points apiece.

Luci Rothwell scored 16 for Telstar.

GARDINER 58, LEAVITT 45: Aimee Adams had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead Gardiner (1-1) past Leavitt (1-1) at Turner.

Jaycie Stevens added 10 points for Gardiner, and Logan Granholm had seven points and seven rebounds.

Sophia Gilbert of Leavitt scored a game-high 23 points.

LAWRENCE 58, MESSALONSKEE 43: Camryn Caldwell scored 15 points, one of the four players in double figures for the Bulldogs (2-0) against Messalonskee (0-2) at Fairfield.

Molly Folsom had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Lawrence. Brooklynn Lambert and Keagan Alley added 10 points each.

Gabrielle Wener scored a game-high 18 points for Messalonskee.

KENTS HILL 40, GOULD ACADEMY 36: Jarni Hewins finished with a game-high 17 points to lead the Huskies (3-0) over Gould Academy (0-1) at Bethel.

Tiffany McGhie added 15 points for Kents Hill.

Kayley Cadet scored 14 for Gould.

HOCKEY

LEWISTON 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Jordan Mynahan scored after 13:37 from Brianne Dube and Katie Lemieux, and Lewiston/Monmouth Academy/Oak Hill (5-0) went on to defeat Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (3-2) at Portland.

Gemma Landry scored from Sara Roberts 1:44 into the second to make it 2-0, and Dube added an empty-net goal with just over a minute to play.

ST. DOMINIC 11, SCARBOROUGH 0: Avery Lutrzykowski had seven goals and three assists as the Saints (2-0) downed the Red Storm (2-4) at Lewiston.

Lutrzykowski scored four goals in the third period.

Emma Theriault added two goals, and Gigi Ouellette and Callie Samson also scored.

