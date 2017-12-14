An Arundel man was arrested Wednesday night following a domestic violence assault in which he allegedly tried to strangle a woman, policy say.

Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Trout Road in Arundel around 7:30 p.m. to investigate a report that a man had assaulted a woman in a home where two children were present.

Deputies were told the man involved in the incident, 22-year-old Thomas Kimball, had a weapon and threatened to shoot himself when police arrived, said Sheriff Bill King. Kimball fled the residence with his gun before police arrived and the victim lost sight of him in the dark, King said.

While investigating, deputies stopped two cars leaving a nearby home and found Kimball, who was taken into custody without incident. Deputies found his gun stashed at a neighbor’s house.

Kimball was charged with domestic violence assault with attempted strangulation. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Friday.

