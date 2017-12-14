RUMFORD — Firefighters from several towns were battling a house fire in bitter cold conditions in Rumford Thursday night.

Early reports were that the building at 411 South Rumford Road had been evacuated as fire crews from Rumford, Andover, Mexico, Woodstock, Peru, Dixfield and other towns fought the blaze that started shortly before 7 p.m.

The first police officers at the scene reported that the building was totally engulfed. Power lines also were reportedly down in the street.

Fire crews were battling ice and temperatures in the single digits. There were no immediate reports on whether anyone was injured in the fire.

