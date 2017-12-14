Here she goes again. Sen. Susan Collins is toying with us. Will she? Won’t she?

While she awaits the fate of her amendments to the Senate tax bill in the reconciliation process, it’s clear to the rest of us that the big boys are playing her. In the meantime, perhaps she could explain how these proposals will grow the economy: ignoring the fate of “dreamers” (whose parents would no longer be eligible for the child tax credit), eliminating interest deductions for college loans, taxing graduate students’ in-kind fellowships and assistantships.

Can anyone put a price (moral as well as physical) on the elimination of the Affordable Care Act mandate? The list goes on.

Merry Christmas, indeed. I hope Santa brings the Republicans, including Sen. Collins, a conscience.

Elizabeth Miller

Portland

