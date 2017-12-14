LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Much like the postseason, the baseball winter meetings became a parade of relievers.

Steve Cishek and Fernando Rodney were on the move Thursday, joining Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Bryan Shaw, Joe Smith and other setup men, middle men and specialists going to new teams this week.

The bullpen gates figure to keep swinging open. Closers Wade Davis and Greg Holland are still available.

“That’s probably the one area in which there’s been a lot of activity, at least on the free-agent market,” Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson said.

Cishek and Morrow are going to the Chicago Cubs, who could lose Davis.

“You got to have that great bullpen to play the last game of the year and win it,” Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said.

GMs, executives and scouts who packed a hotel lobby for three days headed home.

Hitters J.D. Martinez, Eric Hosmer, Carlos Santana, Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas remain in play.

Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta, Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn would help any pitching staff.

Overall, 12 major league free agents have finalized contracts this offseason. At the same point last year, there were 42 deals that had been done.

A few reasons: Teams spending time trying to land Giancarlo Stanton and Shohei Ohtani, and agent Scott Boras moving deliberately to set the market for his stable of stars, plus clubs willing to wait longer for bargains.

The New York Yankees made the biggest splash, acquiring Stanton from Miami. The Marlins, meanwhile, looked adrift under their new CEO, Derek Jeter, trading away three All-Stars – Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and Stanton – to cut their payroll.

The Cardinals got Ozuna and Gregerson, and moved outfielder Stephen Piscotty to Oakland.

Piscotty is from the Bay Area. His mother was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in May, and this lets him play close to the family home.

“You are never making a player trade simply for geographic or sentimental reasons,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations for the Cardinals. “It had to be something that made sense for us. There were certainly some opportunities to move him elsewhere. When you are looking at how to break a tie, clearly that did play into it.”

The much-traveled Rodney has a deal with Minnesota, a person familiar with the negotiations said. Known for shooting an imaginary arrow into the sky to celebrate saves, he turns 41 during spring training.

Philadelphia is boosting its bullpen with Pat Neshek and Tommy Hunter, the Nationals are set to keep Brandon Kintzler, the Mets added Anthony Swarzak, and the Astros picked up Smith.

Never can you have enough relievers, as teams showed over and over in October while watching bullpens get bruised.

“Used and abused,” Toronto Manager John Gibbons said.

The final piece of official business at the meetings was the Rule 5 draft for players left off 40-man rosters. No surprise, the most interesting name was a reliever.

Anthony Gose, last seen in the majors as a speedy center fielder for the Tigers, is trying to revive his career as a pitcher. The left-hander has a fastball in the upper 90s and made 11 relief appearances last season in the low minors for Detroit.

The Houston Astros picked Gose, figuring it was worth a $100,000 gamble.

“We know we’re putting our chips on red 23,” Houston pro scouting director Kevin Goldstein said in a roulette reference, “but there could be a good payoff.”

