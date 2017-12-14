CLEVELAND — LeBron James recorded his 59th career triple-double Thursday night in front of Lonzo Ball and his brothers, Kevin Love scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers won for the 16th time in 17 games, 121-112 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

James finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to move into a tie with Larry Bird for sixth place on the career triple-doubles list. He also put the Lakers away with a dunk and short runner in the final two minutes.

Brandon Ingram scored 26 for the Lakers, and Ball had 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

It was the first on-court meeting between James and Ball, the Lakers’ highly touted rookie whose outspoken father, LaVar, has brought both attention and animosity toward his son.

TIMBERWOLVES 119, KINGS 96: Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 14 rebounds in his league-leading 23rd double-double, Jimmy Butler added 21 points and nine assists, and Minnesota cruised at Minneapolis.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points for Minnesota (17-12), which has won 3 of 4 and is off to the third-best start in franchise history after 29 games.

KNICKS 111, NETS 104: Courtney Lee scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half, Michael Beasley added 15, and visiting New York held on to beat Brooklyn after losing star forward Kristaps Porzingis to a sore left knee early in the second half.

Porzingis motioned to the bench with 9:25 remaining in the third quarter after contesting a shot.

PISTONS 105, HAWKS 91: Andre Drummond had 12 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high nine assists, Tobias Harris added 19 points and Detroit won at Atlanta to snap a seven-game slide.

NOTES

BUCKS: Forward Mirza Teletovic is sidelined because of a blockage in his lungs.

