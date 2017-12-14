An 82-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he hit a pedestrian as he entered the parking lot of Pratt Abbott in Portland.

Robert Carson of Portland, whose license was suspended, was driving an unregistered and uninspected car Wednesday afternoon when he was involved in an accident at 1055 Forest Ave., police said. Carson’s 2011 Toyota Highlander struck 60-year-old Mary Anthoine as it entered the parking lot of Pratt Abbott.

Anthoine was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police said she was still being treated Thursday afternoon.

A Toyota Camry parked in the lot also was damaged in the incident.

Carson was charged with operating after suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a valid certificate of inspection.

A public copy of Carson’s driving record in Maine indicates his license had been suspended in November 2016, and includes a notation that says: “failure to complete a road and/or written evaluation.”

Kristen Muszynski, spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s Office, said she could not provide more information about the cause for the suspension.

There are a number of reasons why a driver’s license could be suspended, including failure to pay fines, convictions for operating under the influence or medical conditions. The record of Carson’s driving history in Maine goes back to December 2013 but does not show any other accidents or convictions.

Staff Writer Megan Doyle contributed to this report.

