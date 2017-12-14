Abdel Nader, the reigning G League Rookie of the Year, returned to the Portland Expo for the second time this season and led the Maine Red Claws to a 110-107 victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants Thursday night before a crowd of 1,425.

Nader led all scorers with 35 points, but it was his blocked shot with five seconds left that prevented Fort Wayne from possibly taking the lead.

Kadeem Allen (17 points) added two free throws with 3.4 seconds left and the Mad Ants missed a desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

The victory ends a two-game losing streak for the Claws (9-8). The loss is the third in a row for Fort Wayne (10-5).

The Mad Ants are familiar foes for the Red Claws, having matched up in the first round of the G League playoffs the past two seasons. Fort Wayne knocked off the Claws in 2015 (with the decisive game played at Cross Insurance Arena because of a Home Show in the Expo), but Maine returned the favor last spring.

Nader, who had 24 points by halftime as the Claws built a 64-47 lead, was one of two Celtics assigned to their G League affiliate for Wednesday’s game. Guerschon Yabusele scored 23 points and dished out five assists.

Jarrod Uthoff (25 points) helped the Mad Ants overcome a 20-point deficit and take a 105-101 lead in the final minute of play. A Nader 3-pointer cut the margin to 107-106, and an Allen steal led to a Yabusele putback that gave Maine a 108-107 lead with 15 seconds remaining.

The Claws will be the Expo again Saturday night against Salt Lake City.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.