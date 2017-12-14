COLLEGES

Central Florida’s Frost chosen as top football coach

Scott Frost, who led Central Florida to a perfect regular season before taking the Nebraska job, won the Eddie Robinson Award as the national coach of the year.

The Football Writers Association of America and the Sugar Bowl announced the winner Thursday. In his second season at UCF, Frost guided the Knights to a 12-0 record, the American Athletic Conference championship and a Peach Bowl bid.

HOCKEY

OLYMPICS: The U.S. women’s national team will play two exhibitions against some familiar faces from the National Women’s Hockey League next month in a final tune-up for the Olympics.

The games are set for Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 at Florida Hospital Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida, where the national team has been training.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Nineteen-year-old Christian Pulisic was chosen as the youngest winner of the Male Player of the Year award.

A midfielder from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic had six goals and four assists in nine games for the national team and was involved in 13 of the 17 American goals in games he played.

FIFA: Closing arguments at the U.S. corruption trial of three former South American soccer officials concluded with the lawyer for an ex-president of Brazil’s soccer federation claiming his client was clueless about a bribery scheme and a prosecutor saying the testimony of the star government witness was “devastating” for the defense.

Jose Maria Marin “never joined in the conspiracy. … He sits here today an innocent man,” defense attorney Charles Stillman said on the second day of closing arguments in federal court in Brooklyn, where jury deliberations are set to begin Friday.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: A federal judge ruled the family of a race car driver fatally injured when struck by Tony Stewart’s sprint car can pursue its claims against the former NASCAR star.

In a 28-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd dismissed Stewart’s counterclaim and said the case was best left to a jury. Hurd concluded it was inappropriate at this early stage of the case to draw factual conclusions from competing evidence in the death of Kevin Ward Jr.

Ward was killed in August 2014 at Canandaigua Motorsports Park after his car crashed into the wall lining the dirt track in upstate New York after a bump from Stewart’s vehicle.

