AUBURN — The assistant principal at the city’s middle school was convicted Wednesday of operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident.

A jury of eight men and four women in Androscoggin County Superior Court returned guilty verdicts on the two misdemeanor charges at the conclusion of the two-day trial of Kevin Shaw, 48, of Minot.

The OUI charge is punishable by up to 364 days in jail. The jury found him guilty of an enhancement on that charge, having determined that his blood-alcohol content was 0.15 percent or more. For that reason, he faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 48 hours in jail. The legal threshold for blood-alcohol content while driving is 0.08 percent.

The charge of leaving the scene of an accident is punishable by up to six months in jail.

Shaw will remain free on personal recognizance until his sentencing, scheduled for Dec. 27, a judge said.

He is operating with a restricted driver’s license.

Auburn Schools Superintendent Katy Grondin said Wednesday that Shaw had called her with the verdict.

Personnel issues are handled in private at the school, she said. Shaw remained employed at the school as of Wednesday as a faculty member in good standing, she said.

Shaw has worked in the local school district for more than 20 years and understands the importance of serving in his capacity as a role model, she said.

“I’m confident that he has taken the necessary steps to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again,” she said. “He also takes his role of responsibility very seriously. And he does recognize that he’s going to have to address concerns from the community.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.