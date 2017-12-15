The 9-year-old boy who fell from a roof while trying to collect icicles at an apartment building in Windham remains hospitalized with a head injury at Maine Medical Center, Windham police said Friday.

The boy, who has not been identified, was found unconscious in a narrow space between two buildings at 20 Main St. about 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the boy had been playing outside and bringing icicles into his grandmother’s apartment on Main Street.

When she heard a “thump” the grandmother went outside to find the source of the noise and found the boy on the ground in the back of the house and called 911.

It was unclear how the boy got onto the roof, but police said he might have climbed the fire escape or accessed a third-floor window.

