A car driven by a Roque Bluffs man who had a suspeneded license veered off the road and hit a tree in Washington County around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, killing his 11-year-old daughter, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Stevenson was operating the vehicle when it left Route 191 in Cathance Township. His daughter, the only other passenger in the car, died at the scene, authorities said.
Washington County deputies issued Stevenson a summons on a charge of operating after suspension. The crash is being investigated.