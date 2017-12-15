Sen. Susan Collins has permanently lost my support – and my respect.

For some time, I fell for her “I’m a moderate” self-label. Periodically, Collins acted as a seeming leader, and potentially a stateswoman – but that behavior has been far too infrequent and shallow. (And then there were her votes in favor of Cabinet nominees Jeff Sessions, Rex Tillerson and Ryan Zinke.)

At times, I’ve supported her halting courage to resist rampant political insanity. But now, despite significant power to stop the “travesty” (per Sen. Angus King) of this destructive tax “reform” bill, Collins has caved with the rest of the corrupt and dysfunctional Republican Party and notably helped to ensure the success of the United Oligarchy of America.

Democracy, if it ever really existed in this country, is all but gone (at least on the federal level) … as are decency, concern for the common good and any form of truly representative government.

I am very disappointed – and, frankly, quite angry – with Susan Collins for selling out the American people (and it appears, herself).

I look forward to future removal of this alleged representative of and for the people – the very same people who identified their opposition to this political charade and immoral action.

Bob Klotz

South Portland

