NEW YORK — Rick Nash scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:27 left to lead the New York Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

Chris Kreider, Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller also scored for New York. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 33 shots.

On the go-ahead goal, Nash stole the puck in the Kings’ zone on the left side near the center line, drove into the left circle and beat Jonathan Quick to give the Rangers their third lead of the game.

Miller added an empty-netter with 54 seconds remaining.

Marian Gaborik and Torrey Mitchell scored for Los Angeles, which lost its second straight after an eight-game winning streak.

RED WINGS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 1: Trevor Daley scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal midway through the second period and Detroit won at home.

Jimmy Howard had 25 saves for the Red Wings, who had won only one of their previous 11 games.

The Maple Leafs lost their third straight, matching a season high. Toronto was without star center Auston Matthews for a fourth straight game because of an upper-body injury.

DEVILS 5, STARS 2: Brian Boyle broke a tie with his 100th career goal and added an empty-netter and an assist to help New Jersey beat visiting Dallas.

Steven Santini, Blake Coleman and Nick Lappin also scored for the Devils, and Corey Schneider made 28 saves.

Martin Hanzal and Alexander Radulov scored for Dallas.

HURRICANES 5, SABRES 4: Jaccob Slavin scored 2:15 into overtime to give Carolina a victory at Buffalo.

Jordan Staal, Derek Ryan, Elias Lindstrom, Justin Williams and Slavin each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes.

LIGHTNING: Forward Ryan Callahan will be sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

