The 43-year-old woman charged with the death of a four-year-old in Wiscasset was ordered held without bail Friday, court and jail authorities said.

Shawna Gatto faces one count of murder for the death of four-year-old girl Kendall Chick. Gatto is the fiancee of Chick’s grandfather, Stephen Hood, 53.

The child had been living with the Gatto and Hood for nearly two years, state police said.

According to the medical examiner, Chick died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Someone called 911 from the home on Crickets Lane about 4:30 p.m. last Friday.

Chick was unresponsive and taken to Mid Coast Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The decision to charge Gatto came following a meeting between State Police, the Attorney General’s office and the medical examiner.

Gatto was arrested by detectives ​at her home just before 6 p.m​. Thursday and taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset. She made a brief court appearance Friday and was sent back to jail without bail.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.