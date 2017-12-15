1. Marshwood: The Hawks rolled to their fifth Class A state title in six years last season. With a smaller roster and key losses from last year, they won’t be as dominant but are still the favorites. Brothers James and Matthew Thompson are returning state champions. They are backed by runners-up Liam Coomey and David Spinney, and by Dylan Strong, a third-place finisher and the New England qualifier. Carson Goodwin and Sean Moriarty will be keys at the lighter weights.

2. Wells: A repeat Class B title is a strong possibility for the Warriors. They return 10 of the 12 wrestlers who went to the state meet last season and will be extremely tough in the three heaviest weights, with Michael Wrigley, state champion Nolan Potter and Sean McCormack-Kuhman. Ryan Norton and Drew Peters also placed last season at the state meet. Seven freshmen add depth. Wells probably will fill all 14 weight classes.

3. Noble: Kevin Gray replaces coaching legend Kip DeVoll and has talent to work with. Sophomore Sam Martel (state runner-up at 106 who will move up), senior tri-captains Jon Grenier, Joe Pilecki and Hil Keisker, and junior Duncan McGilvery give the Knights talent and experience in the middle weights. Noble expects to fill each weight class.

4. Sanford: The Spartans finished third in Class A South and sixth in the state last year, a marked improvement. The roster is a bit thinner, but Sam Anderson (Class A and all-state champ last year), Isaac Plante and heavyweight Nick Works are top contenders. The relatively inexperienced Sol Demers won the 220 class at the Westbrook Invitational. Sanford will likely battle Massabesic, Portland, and improving squads at Scarborough and Westbrook/Gorham for third in the South.

5. Morse/Wiscasset: Morse had four wrestlers place in the top four at last year’s Class A state meet. With the addition of new co-op partner Wiscasset, the team has another top-four finisher in Sam Strozier. Only Marshwood had more medal winners. Isaiah Cogswell, Donavin Rector and Jordan Douglass return for a squad that could challenge Class A North’s top teams – Skowhegan, Oxford Hills and Cony.

