WICHITA, Kan. — Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young took control early and late, finishing with 29 points and 10 assists Saturday as the Sooners beat No. 3 Wichita State, 91-83.

The nation’s leading scorer, Young had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the first nine minutes, pushing the Sooners (8-1) to a lead over the Shockers (8-2)they never lost. He has scored at least 28 points in seven straight games.

(2) MICHIGAN STATE 86, OAKLAND 73: Cassius Winston scored 19 points, and Michigan State (10-1) went on a 12-2 run late in the second half to hold off Oakland (6-5) at Detroit.

(6) MIAMI 59, GEORGE WASHINGTON 50: Dewan Huell scored 15 points, Lonnie Walker IV had 13 and Miami (9-0) used a fast start to beat George Washington (5-6) in Washington.

(8) KENTUCKY 93, VIRGINIA TECH 86: Kevin Knox scored 21 points, Hamidou Diallo added 20, including a big 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining, and Kentucky (9-1) outlasted Virginia Tech (8-2) at Lexington, Kentucky, for its most significant victory this season.

(10) XAVIER 68, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 66: Trevon Bluiett’s jumper with 6.3 seconds left completed a rally from a 22-point second-half deficit as Xavier (10-1) beat East Tennessee State (6-4) at Cincinnati.

RUTGERS 71, (15) SETON HALL 65: Corey Sanders scored eight of his season-high 22 points in a game-ending 17-2 run, leading Rutgers (10-3) to its biggest victory since Steve Pikiell became coach last year, beating Seton Hall (9-2) at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(16) VIRGINIA 80, DAVIDSON 60: Nigel Johnson scored 22 points and Devon Hall had a career-high 20 for Virginia (9-1), which returned from a break for final exams to beat Davidson (4-4) at Charlottesville, Virginia.

(17) PURDUE 82, BUTLER 67: Carsen Edwards scored 18 points, Vincent Edwards and Isaac Haas had 15 apiece, and Purdue (11-2) beat Butler (8-3) at Indianapolis.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(10) WEST VIRGINIA 75, RADFORD 55: Naomi Davenport scored 20 points to lead West Virginia (10-0) over Radford (4-4) at Charleston, West Virginia.

FOOTBALL

NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Brandon Silvers passed for four touchdowns and ran for another as Troy (11-2) beat North Texas (9-5), 50-30.

CURE BOWL: Conner Manning threw for 276 yards and a touchdown to lead Georgia State (7-5) over Western Kentucky (6-7), 27-17 at Orlando, Florida.

LAS VEGAS BOWL: Cedrick Wilson caught 10 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown, Kekaula Kaniho returned an interception 53 yards for a score and No. 25 Boise State (11-3) beat Oregon (7-6), 38-28.

NEW MEXICO BOWL: Keion Davis rushed for 141 yards, including a 68-yard TD run, and Marshall (8-5) finished with a 31-28 win over Colorado State (7-6) at Albuquerque, New Mexico.

FCS PLAYOFFS: Marcus Marshall broke loose on a pair of long touchdown runs, Jimmy Moreland made three interceptions and defending champion James Madison (14-0) returned to the title game with a 51-16 victory over South Dakota State (11-3), which gave up 10 turnovers at Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The Dukes will meet North Dakota State (13-1) in the final Jan. 6 at Frisco, Texas.

