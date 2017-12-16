DETROIT — Rapper Eminem is hosting a promotional event in Detroit in the style of a pop-up restaurant with a menu featuring “mom’s spaghetti.”

Eminem touted the weekend event at the Shelter club to promote his new album, “Revival,” in a tweet Thursday, saying: “Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up.”

He says food and exclusive merchandise will be available.

The spaghetti menu item is a nod to lyrics from his Oscar-winning hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” in which he’s so nervous about competing in a rap battle that “there’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

