Kyrie Irving did not disagree when Boston Celtics Coach Brad Stevens questioned his team’s effort Friday night. With a brief sigh, Irving admitted Stevens typically serves up honest takeaways about his Celtics.

The latest?

LATE GAME The Celtics-Grizzlies game Saturday night did not end before deadline. For results see pressherald.com/sports Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“Obviously, that’s a callout for us,” Irving said after a 107-95 disappointment against the Utah Jazz on Friday. “It’s our job to respond.”

Added Irving: “Any observation that coach sees is pretty much going on out there. He’s as truthful as it comes. What he sees out there is probably what’s going on. That right there is something we can control, in terms of our attitude and effort.”

The Celtics have given themselves chances to win almost every game this season, but have gotten smoked in two of their last three outings. Earlier this week, the Chicago Bulls stomped on the Celts by 23 points.

Marcus Morris is still attempting to solve the riddle of the soreness in his left knee – tests and doctors told him that there is no structural damage – and is now targeting the Celtics’ Christmas Day game against Washington for his return.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

TRAIL BLAZERS 93, HORNETS 91: C.J. McCollum had 25 points, Damian Lillard flirted with a triple-double and Portland earned its third straight road victory.

CAVALIERS 109, JAZZ 100: LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 60th career triple-double as Cleveland won at home.

KNICKS 111, THUNDER 96: Carmelo Anthony got the cheers but New York got the win at home, shutting out its former All-Star in the second half in its fourth straight victory.

HEAT 90, CLIPPERS 85: Josh Richardson scored a career-high 28 points to help Miami win at home.

SUNS 108, TIMBERWOLVES 106: Isaiah Canaan hit three free throws with six seconds to play in his first game with the team as Phoenix rallied at Minneapolis.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.