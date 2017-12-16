BOSTON — Henrik Lundqvist has seen Mats Zuccarello’s shot many times during practice, so he knows how tough it is to stop.

Zuccarello scored a power-play goal 1:56 into overtime Saturday to lift the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory against the Boston Bruins.

Skating four-on-three in overtime after Boston was whistled for too many men on the ice, Zuccarello beat Rask with a rising shot from the right circle to lift the Rangers to their ninth win in 13 games overall (9-3-1) and their seventh straight against the Bruins.

“It’s such a quick release,” said Lundqvist, who made 33 saves playing on back-to-back days. “Every team has one or two players that can snap the puck like that. As a goalie, you just have to be on your toes at all times.

“It’s hard. He fakes it. Looks you off, and it comes at you real fast.”

Michael Grabner and J.T. Miller also scored for New York, which recovered after giving up a 2-0 lead.

Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy thought the overtime penalty was a correct call.

“It was all three of them. Sometimes you try to gain an advantage and get away with it,” he said. “I can’t complain about it. It’s a lousy way to lose.”

Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen scored for Boston, which lost its second straight after winning 9 of 11. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.

The Bruins tied it on Marchand’s power-play goal at 5:38 of the third period. Marchand one-timed a cross-ice pass from David Pastrnak from the right circle for his 13th of the season. Boston got the power play after Marchand drew a holding penalty on David Desharnais.

“There was a period where we weren’t at our best, but we battled back,” Rask said.

David Krejci of Boston hit a post with seven minutes left in regulation.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead when Grabner benefited from a fluky bounce with 5:18 left in the first. He fired a shot from the slot that sailed over the net, but the puck caromed off the glass and hit Rask’s back before sliding into the net for Grabner’s team-leading 16th goal.

New York made it 2-0 on Miller’s power-play goal 2:41 into the second.

Heinen then sliced Boston’s deficit in half by tipping Zdeno Chara’s snap shot between Lundqvist’s pads with 2:48 left in the second.

NOTES: Lundqvist also made 33 stops in a victory at home against Los Angeles on Friday night. … Marchand has at least a point in all eight games since returning after missing six in a row with an undisclosed injury. … Spooner was moved up to the second line with struggling LW Anders Bjork out as a healthy scratch. … Boston players entered TD Garden wearing Holiday outfits. … It was the only regular season meeting in Boston between the teams this season. They play at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 7. New York won the previous game — 4-2 at home on Nov. 8.

