NAPLES — Shauna Hancock scored all 14 of her points in the second half as Lake Region earned a 47-36 win over Wells in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game Saturday.

Chandler True also finished with 14 points for Lake Region (3-0), which trailed 19-17 at halftime.

Franny Ramsdell scored 13 points and Mackenzie Foss added 10 for Wells (1-2).

MARSHWOOD 41, YORK 30: Miranda Montgomery scored 10 of her 14 points during the first half as the Hawks (3-0) opened a 23-14 lead in a win over York (1-2) at South Berwick.

Marshwood took advantage of free throws to maintain its cushion throughout the second half, finishing the game 18 of 20 from the line.

Nina Howe’s 11 points led the Wildcats.

GORHAM 65, NOBLE 17: Brittany Desjardin scored 11 of her 15 points in the opening quarter as the Rams (2-0) raced out to a 23-5 lead and cruised past Noble (0-2) in Gorham.

Mackenzie Holmes led Gorham with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Tori Exel scored six points for Noble.

BOOTHBAY 75, LISBON 46: Page Brown scored 23 points, and Faith Blethen popped in four 3-pointers on her way to 22 points as the Seahawks (2-0) defeated the Greyhounds (0-2) in Boothbay Harbor.

Chloe Arsenault added 11 points.

Giana Russo paced the Greyhounds with 20 points.

HALL-DALE 37, WISCASSET 26: Ellie Dekker and Kayla Searles scored eight points apiece to lift the Bulldogs (2-1) to a victory in Farmingdale.

Cat Kincaid added seven points and 19 rebounds, Sabrina Freeman grabbed 11 rebounds and Olivia Bourque had five blocked shots.

Grace Webber scored 10 points and Maeve Blodgett finished with eight for the Wolverines (0-3).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

YARMOUTH 63, FREEPORT 49: Nolan Hagerty, Jonathan Torres and Jake Rogers each scored six points during a 22-8 run in the third quarter as the Clippers (2-1) overtook the Falcons (1-2) in Yarmouth.

Ashanti Haywood topped Yarmouth with 19 points. Hagerty tallied 16 and Torres added 10.

Eriksen Shea scored 23 points for Freeport, which led 31-29 at halftime.

LAKE REGION 87, SACOPEE VALLEY 40: Ethan Chadwick scored 23 points, including 13 in the first quarter, to lead the Lakers (1-2) past the Hawks (0-3) at Hiram.

Robbie Crockett added 14 points and True Meyers finished with 12.

Travis Weeks led Sacopee Valley with 11 points.

YORK 63, MARSHWOOD 37: Riley Linn led York with 14 points as the Wildcats (3-0) defeated the Hawks (0-3) in South Berwick.

Sam Aiguier tallied 11 points for Marshwood.

WAYNFLETE 44, A.R. GOULD 41: Asker Hussein scored eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Flyers (3-1) held off the Bears (1-1) in South Portland.

Alex Shoureas had 10 points and 18 rebounds for A.R. Gould. Ernest Lorange added nine points and 11 rebounds.

NORTH HAVEN 63, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 31: Tyrese Edwards scored 17 points and Vincent Colunio added 15 as the Hawks (3-2) rolled past the Lions (0-3) in South Portland.

Mason Jones scored 21 points for GPCS.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 58, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 44: Micah Riportella scored 18 points and Nikola Kevic added 16 points as the Bereans (1-1) defeated the Panthers (0-4) in Waterville.

SKOWHEGAN 52, NOKOMIS 47: Cam Barnes hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 17 points as the Indians (2-1) beat the Warriors (1-2) in Skowhegan.

Marcus Christopher added 10 points for Skowhegan, which trailed 28-27 at halftime.

Josh Perry scored 17 points and Zach Hartsgrove chipped in with 14 for Nokomis.

FOREST HILLS 69, GREENVILLE 59: The Tigers earned their fifth straight win to open the season with a victory over Greenville (0-2) in Jackman.

Parker Desjardin, a 5-foot-3 freshman guard, finished with 30 points – including six 3-pointers and 10 for 10 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Brandon Gilboe added 13 points and Kenn Vito Cruz scored 10.

Evan Bjork finished with 13 points for Greenville (0-2).

BOYS’ HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 7, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Jackson Wilson, Ryan Joyce and Colby Anton each scored twice as the Stags (1-0) beat South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (1-2) in Portland.

Eric Walker and Andrew Burns notched third-period goals for the Red Riots.

SCARBOROUGH 2, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: Nathan Cusson and Kevin Woods scored 20 seconds apart midway through the third period as the Red Storm (1-2) rallied to beat the Bulldogs (2-1) in Lewiston.

Donato Tocci put Portland ahead with an unassisted goal 3:05 into the second period.

YARMOUTH 3, GORHAM 2: Cooper May scored the tying goal with 48 seconds left in regulation and the winner 2:15 into overtime as the Clippers (1-1) beat the Rams (0-3) in Gorham.

Gorham took a 2-0 lead on goals from Trevor Gray and Lucas Roop in the second period. John Decker scored four minutes into the third for Yarmouth.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, GREELY 4: Alex Glidden scored his fourth goal of the game in overtime to give the Capers (3-0) a win over the Rangers (0-1) in Falmouth.

MASSABESIC 1, MARSHWOOD 0: Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach (1-2) scored on a Cameron Roy breakaway with 29 seconds left in regulation to defeat Marshwood/Traip/Noble (1-2) in Gorham.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

LEWISTON 3, GREELY 2: Brie Dube’s goal 1:24 into the third period was decisive as Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill (6-0) edged Greely/Gray New-Gloucester (5-1) in Falmouth.

Madison Pelletier and Courtney Sullivan scored for Greely.

PORTLAND/DEERING 5, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Emily Demers opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 3:30 into the game and finished with two goals and two assists as the Bulldogs (3-3) beat Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (3-3) in Portland.

Inez Braceras also scored twice, and Lucy Howe notched a goal and two assists.

FALMOUTH 4, BIDDEFORD 2: Stone Carmichael had a goal and an assist, and Kyla Gallup, Kayla Sarazin and Reade Carmichael also scored to lift Falmouth (2-3) past Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells (4-3) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Ailaina Keely and Katie Monson scored for the Tigers.

EDWARD LITTLE 6, YARMOUTH 2: Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (2-2-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one period in a win over Yarmouth/Freeport (1-6-1) at Travis Roy Arena.

Six players scored for Edward Little, which got things started with a power-play goal from Isabel Berube 6:32 into the first. Colleen Mathieu, Brianna Doucette and Audrey Varney scored over the next two minutes to push the lead to 4-0.

Lydia Guay and Sophia McGrath scored for Yarmouth/Freeport.

FRIDAY’S BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BIDDEFORD 81, LINCOLN ACADEMY 42: The Tigers (3-0) drained 13 shots from behind the 3-point arc – including four from Cody Saucier and three from Jerome Criado – to race past the Eagles (0-3) in Biddeford.

Criado, Jackson Oloya and Saucier all converted a pair of 3s as Biddeford opened a 26-11 lead after one quarter.

Saucier finished with 26 points, and Criado scored 11.

Keyden Leeman led Lincoln with 11 points.

FRIDAY’S GIRLS’ HOCKEY

WINSLOW 5, GORHAM 2: Evelyn Hinkley had two goals and two assists as Winslow/Gardiner (5-1) downed Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic (0-6) at USM Ice Arena.

Anna Chadwick contributed a goal and three assists, and Bailey Robbins and Sarah Stevens each had a goal and an assist.

Elizabeth Goodrich scored twice for Gorham.

