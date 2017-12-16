A 60-year-old woman injured when she was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at the Pratt Abbott parking lot at 1055 Forest Ave. is recuperating.

Mary Anthoine, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries, was in satisfactory condition at the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The man whose vehicle hit her, Robert Carson of Portland, 82, is facing several charges. He was driving with a suspended license in an unregistered and uninspected 2011 Toyota Highlander when he struck Anthoine, police said.

Carson was charged with operating after suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a valid certificate of inspection.

