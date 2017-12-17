WESTBROOK

Volunteers raise $15,250 to grant children’s wishes

The Dream Factory of Maine and Haven’s Candies partnered for the ninth consecutive year to host a sweet-making event that raised more than $15,250, benefiting the Dream Factory of Maine.

More than 700 children and adults participated in the annual make-your-own-candy cane event, which included holiday-themed activities and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Dream Factory is an all-volunteer organization that caters to chronically and critically ill children in Maine. Local companies sponsored the event, which raised money to fulfill the wishes of at least three children in 2018. One attendee was Elizabeth Tolman, 13, of Scarborough, who received a trip to Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, where she will be able to swim with dolphins.

For more information or to donate, go to www.dreamfactoryincmep.org.

PORTLAND

Five artists win diocese Christmas card contest

Bishop Robert P. Deeley recently recognized the five winners of the Diocese of Portland’s Christmas Card art contest.

The contest winners are: Tara O’Brien of Holy Spirit Parish in Wells; Claire McDonald of St. Bartholomew Parish in Cape Elizabeth; Alivia Kuntz and William J. Maher, both of St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick; and Chase Lappin of Holy Cross School in South Portland.

The artwork will appear on Christmas cards that will be sent to 2017 Catholic Appeal donors.

Each winner received a framed display of their art and a gift bag that included Jubilee Year of Mercy rosary beads and 20 Christmas cards featuring their artwork. They also were treated to an Italian dinner at Maria’s Restaurant.

