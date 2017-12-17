MONDAY
Free community breakfast. 6:30 to 10 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.
WEDNESDAY
Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.
THURSDAY
Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.
FRIDAY
Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. 797-2487.