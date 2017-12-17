KENNEBUNK

Brick Store Museum holds holiday open house Friday

The Brick Store Museum will hold a holiday open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at 117 Main St.

Admission is free, and exhibits include furniture and artwork from more than 200 years of history in the Kennebunks.

The open house features music, holiday treats, door prizes and a cup of hot chocolate. Wine will also be offered.

YORK

Public library hosts actors for ‘A Victorian Christmas’

The York High School drama department will offer a free performance of “A Victorian Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the York Public Library, 15 Long Sands Road.

Costumed actors will regale guests with tales of their family history, and then they will offer a staged reading of Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” and other short selections. Victorian-style refreshments and a chat with the actors will follow. George Hosker-Bouley will direct the performance.

For more details, call 363-2818 or go to www.york.lib.me.us.

AUGUSTA

‘Celebration of the Nativity’ will be held at State House

Local clergy, choirs and members of the Knights of Columbus Abnaki Council No. 334 will present “A Celebration of the Nativity” from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Hall of Flags at the State House.

All are invited to attend the celebration of Christmas, featuring a color guard procession, a reading of the birth of Jesus, a blessing of the Nativity and seasonal musical performances by the choirs of St. Michael School in Augusta, St. Dominic Academy in Lewiston and the Mount View Chamber Singers.

A reception will follow.

For more details, contact Patrick Dunn at 465-5402 or [email protected]

WELLS

Holiday pita trees on menu at teen cooking workshop

A food workshop for teenagers will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Public Library, 1434 Post Road.

Each workshop will show teens how to make a snack step by step, and everyone may eat them afterward. This month’s treat will be holiday pita trees. All ingredients and cooking utensils will be provided.

Participants are asked to inform library staff of food allergies ahead of time.

The free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

For more details, contact Jade Austin at [email protected] or call 646-8181.

CUMBERLAND

Replenova Farm founder will talk on green practices

Prince Memorial Library will host Gary Goodrich, the founder of Replenova Farm, for a talk on sustainable and organic gardening at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 266 Main St.

Goodrich’s sustainable farm model emphasizes a healthy environment for employees, helping those in need in the community, and conscientious stewardship of the soil, air and water.

His talk is part of the Prince Memorial Library Lecture Series, featuring local experts and speakers on a range of topics. Light refreshments will be served.

