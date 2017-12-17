Is “Merry Christmas” back in style? In the words of President Trump, in a recent speech, “We are going to be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again.”

The irony here is thick, when one looks at the anti-Christmas crowd. Christmas is not celebrated just here in America, but in every society in the world, including those where Christian celebrations are strictly forbidden for fear of death. So much for the anti-Christmas argument.

Christmas is the one day of the year when we stop to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, who came into this world to bring God’s love. Jesus Christ, in the Hebrew, is “Immanuel: God with us.” The Bible tells us, in 1 John 4:8, that God is love. In today’s world of evil, who could be against love being with us?

Has “Merry Christmas” ever been out of style? Please be sure to wish one and all a Merry Christmas this joyous season.

Dave Ricker

Wiscasset

