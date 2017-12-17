EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Nick Foles replaced the injured Carson Wentz, and nothing really changed for the Philadelphia Eagles.

They got four touchdown passes from their quarterback, like they did a week ago, and won again to secure a first-round playoff bye.

Another ho-hum day for the best team in the NFC.

Foles hit four different receivers for touchdown passes ranging from 3 to 13 yards in his first start of the season, and the Eagles (12-2) rallied from an early 14-point deficit to defeat the New York Giants 34-29 on Sunday.

“I thought he played well,” Eagles Coach Doug Pederson said of Foles. “There are some things he would like to do over. Every game is going be that way. I thought he handled himself extremely well, a lot of poise. He did a nice job.”

There was speculation the Eagles would rely on their running game this week against the Giants (2-12) to give Foles time to adjust to the offense. Pederson ruled that out.

“With him coming out and saying he’s not changing anything, it says a lot about his confidence in me and his confidence in the players in the offense,” said Foles, who completed 24 of 38 passes for 237 yards and no interceptions.

The Eagles made a late stand on first-and-goal in the final minute in edging the Giants for the second time this season, spoiling a season-high 434-yard passing game by Eli Manning, who threw for three touchdowns.

“We know what he’s capable of and that showed today,” Giants interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said after Manning’s ninth 400-yard game.

RAMS 42, SEAHAWKS 7: Todd Gurley rushed for 152 yards and scored four total touchdowns in just 21/2 quarters, and Los Angeles (10-4) won at Seattle (8-6) to move closer to its first division title since 2003.

Taking advantage of field position, the Rams scored on six of seven first-half drives, including a 21-point blitz in the second quarter, capped by a 57-yard TD run by Gurley on third-and-20 that made it 34-0.

49ERS 25, TITANS 23: Jimmy Garoppolo led one final scoring drive in the closing seconds to cap a fantastic first home start, and Robbie Gould kicked a 45-yard field goal as time expired to give San Francisco (4-10) a win over Tennessee (8-6).

Garoppolo threw for a career-high 381 yards and a touchdown. He drove the 49ers to the winning field goal after Tennessee’s Ryan Succop kicked a 50-yard field goal with 1:07 left.

VIKINGS 34, BENGALS 7: Eric Kendricks had an interception return for a touchdown, Case Keenum passed for 236 yards and two scores, and Minnesota (11-3) clinched the NFC North title with a win at home against Cincinnati (5-9).

PANTHERS 31, PACKERS 24: Cam Newton threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns, and Carolina (10-4) won at home, spoiling Aaron Rodgers’ return from a broken collarbone for Green Bay (7-7).

SAINTS 31, JETS 19: Mark Ingram ran for two touchdowns and gained 151 yards from scrimmage, including a late 50-yard TD run, and New Orleans (10-4) overcame three turnovers to beat the Jets (5-9) at home.

RAVENS 27, BROWNS 10: Joe Flacco threw a touchdown pass, ran for a score and beat Cleveland (0-14) again as visiting Baltimore (8-6) stayed on track for a playoff berth.

BILLS 24, DOLPHINS 16: LeSean McCoy scored twice and surpassed 10,000 career yards rushing while helping Buffalo (8-6) stay in the playoff hunt with a win at home against Miami (8-6).

Shareece Wright and Jordan Poyer intercepted Miami’s Jay Cutler on consecutive drives to start the second half. Rookie Tre’Davious White sealed the win by intercepting Cutler with 28 seconds remaining – one play after Miami punter Matt Haack recovered an onside kick.

WASHINGTON 20, CARDINALS 15: Anthony Lanier sacked Blaine Gabbert and forced a fumble that Preston Smith recovered, and Washington (6-8) held on to beat visiting Arizona (6-8).

SATURDAY’S LATE GAME

CHIEFS 30, CHARGERS 13: Alex Smith threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, Kareem Hunt ran for 155 yards and a score, and Kansas City (8-6) won at home to regain control of the AFC West.

Hunt also had a TD catch for the Chiefs (8-6), whose eighth straight win over the Chargers (7-7) all but sewed up the division title and a spot in the playoffs.

