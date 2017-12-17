Total TDs allowed to tight ends by the Steelers, tied for the league low with the Chiefs

Touchdowns for tight end Rob Gronkowski in five games against Pittsburgh

OF NOTE AGAINST THE STEELERS

• A New England win (or a Bills loss to Miami), will clinch a ninth straight AFC East crown and 20th division title for the Patriots.

• A Pittsburgh win and loss by the Jaguars gives the Steelers home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs.

• Last season the Patriots won at Pittsburgh 27-16, then beat the Steelers in Foxborough 36-17 in the AFC championship game.

• Pittsburgh leads the regular-season series 14-11 while New England leads 4-1 in the postseason.

• The Patriots are 7-10 all-time in the regular season in Pittsburgh, but are 3-2 in the regular season since Heinz Field opened in 2001.

• Tom Brady is 7-2 in the regular season and 3-0 in the postseason against Pittsburgh.

• Bill Belichick is 12-9 against Pittsburgh (10-3 with New England). Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin is 2-6 against New England.

• Since 1994, New England has the most total wins (293). Pittsburgh and the Green Bay Packers are tied for second (263).

• Patriots running back Rex Burkhead has scored a touchdown in three straight games.

• The Patriots have scored in the final minute of the first half in nine of their 13 games this season.

• Since 2000, the Patriots are 46-1 in regular-season games when a player rushed for over 100 yards.

• Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown has 39 catches, 627 yards and six TDs in his last four games. He leads the league in receptions (99) and receiving yards (1,509).

• Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell leads the league running backs in rushes (283), rushing yards (1,105), touches (358), yards after contact (727) and yards after the catch (605).

• Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last week completed a career-high 44 of 66 passes for 506 yards to become the first quarterback with three 500-yard games.

• Aside from the Jaguars (47), no team in the NFL has more quarterback sacks this season than the Steelers (41). New England (30) ranks 20th.

• Brady is 55-11 in December.

• Brady has 55 games with at least three touchdowns and no interceptions, including six against Pittsburgh.

– News service report