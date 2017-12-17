A New Hampshire man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly was seen with a shotgun at an Augusta gun show one day earlier, despite a protection order from his home state that barred him from possessing firearms.
The man, Ignazio Falcone, 27, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested after an off-duty Hallowell police officer reportedly saw him at the gun show with a 12-gauge Kel-Tec shotgun and overheard him making several statements “about how he wasn’t supposed to be in possession of any firearms,” according to a post on the Facebook page of the Maine State Police.
After the off-duty officer saw the man, he reported him to a state trooper, according to the Facebook post. Police identified Falcone and on Sunday they arrested him on a charge of violating a protection order and seized the weapon.
Falcone is now being held without bail at the Kennebec County jail, police said.
The gun show was held in a public venue, but police provided few details about the arrest, including which venue hosted the show, where Falcone was arrested, or how he allegedly came to possess the weapon.