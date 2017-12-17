CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored two slick goals, Corey Crawford made 27 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Sunday night for their season-high fifth straight win.

Ryan Hartman also scored for Chicago, snapping a 17-game drought dating to Oct. 28. Tommy Wingels added a short-handed empty-netter.

Matt Dumba scored at 5:56 of the third, spoiling Crawford’s shutout bid with a screened shot from the right point. The Wild dropped their second straight after a four-game winning streak.

JETS 4, BLUES 0: Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for his eighth career shutout, Patrik Laine got his team-high 16th goal of the season and Winnipeg won at home.

Adam Lowry, Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey also scored for the Jets, who lost 2-0 at St. Louis on Saturday.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, PANTHERS 2: Erik Haula scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Vegas won at home.

Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller, Jonathan Marchessault and James Neal also scored for Vegas, while Malcolm Subban stopped 16 shots. The Golden Knights moved into first place in the Pacific Division.

Vegas improved to 13-2-1 at T-Mobile Arena, with the most home wins by any team in the Western Conference.

Radim Vrbata and Mike Matheson scored for the Panthers, while James Reimer stopped 35 shots.

NOTES

AVALANCHE: Defenseman Erik Johnson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Vladislav Namestnikov.

Johnson was assessed a minor penalty for slashing and a major penalty and game misconduct in the second period of Colorado’s 6-5 home loss Saturday night.

