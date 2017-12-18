Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Portland’s Merrill Auditorium on Jan. 31 as part of a nationwide tour to discuss his book about his experience dealing with the death of his son Beau Biden.

Biden, a Democrat from Delaware and vice president under President Obama, is among those widely rumored to be considering a run for the presidency in 2020. Biden also served in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Merrill Auditorium on Jan. 31 as part of a nationwide book tour. Associated Press file/Brennan Linsley

The stop in Portland will feature a moderated forum to discuss Biden’s book, “Promise Me, Dad” an account of his family’s experience as Beau Biden fought against terminal cancer before dying in May 2015.

“Biden will reveal the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made, and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges,” an announcement for the book tour on Facebook says. “He will share how the loss of his son Beau tested his resolve, and how he is finding new purpose in a time of uncertainty.” Ticketing information for the Portland appearance has not been announced.

Biden was in Maine in May to speak at the Colby College graduation. He addressed nearly 500 graduates on the Waterville campus, emphasizing the importance of respect, dignity and humanity.

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 713-6720 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

