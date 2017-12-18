RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Hollywood star John Travolta wooed fans during a visit to Saudi Arabia, where authorities have said that cinemas will reopen next year after more than a three-decade ban on movie theaters.

Travolta met with fans in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Friday, fielding questions from the audience about his career and movies, which include hits like “Grease,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “Pulp Fiction.” On Saturday, he attended a gala dinner and news conference.

Travolta was a guest of the kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he pushes social reforms such as allowing musical concerts.

—From news services

