PHILADELPHIA — Adrian Kempe jumped out of the penalty box and scored a big goal in the third period, Jonathan Quick made 36 saves and the Los Angeles Kings ended the Philadelphia Flyers’ six-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory Monday night.

Alec Martinez, Trevor Lewis and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Kings, who avoided a winless four-game trip and prevented the Flyers from matching an NHL record.

Jakub Voracek scored a power-play goal and Brian Elliott stopped 21 shots for the Flyers, who were trying to become the first team since the 1966-67 Toronto Maple Leafs to immediately follow a 10-game winless streak with seven straight victories.

DEVILS 5, DUCKS 3: Stefan Noesen scored on a rebound with 4:07 remaining and added an empty-net goal as New Jersey rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat visiting Anaheim in the first game between the teams since a late November trade that sent defenseman Sami Vatanen to the Devils for the popular Adam Henrique.

Myles Wood tallied two goals, Jesper Bratt also scored and Brian Boyle had three assists for the Devils.

Henrique scored a spectacular goal and added an assist for the Ducks, who had their point-scoring streak snapped at seven games (3-0-4).

NOTES

CAPITALS: T.J. Oshie is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday night at Dallas after missing six games because of a concussion.

Oshie participated in practice with teammates Monday, skating on the second line with rookie Jakub Vrana and center Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Coach Barry Trotz said he’ll make a final decision Tuesday morning.

