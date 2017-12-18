HOUSTON — Eric Gordon scored 17 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter to power a huge run that put the Houston Rockets on top, and they cruised to their 14th straight win, 120-99 over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Houston used a 15-0 run early in the fourth to take the lead and was up by four midway through the quarter after a layup by Joe Ingles. The Rockets then scored 11 points in a row, capped by two 3-pointers from Gordon to make it 111-96 with about three minutes to go.

Atlanta's Malcolm Delaney, left, moves to the hoop while being guarded by Miami's Jordan Mickey in the Hawks' 110-104 win Monday in Atlanta. Associated Press/David Goldman Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

James Harden added 26 points, Clint Capela had 24 points and 20 rebounds, and Gordon finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers.

THUNDER 95, NUGGETS 94: Russell Westbrook scored 16 of his season-high 38 points in the fourth quarter, including the tiebreaking free throw with 2.3 seconds left to lift Oklahoma City to a win at home.

Westbrook made the first of two free throws to put the Thunder ahead. He missed the second, and the Nuggets called timeout with 1.7 seconds left. Denver’s Gary Harris missed short on an off-balance 3-pointer as time expired.

Westbrook also had nine rebounds and six assists for the Thunder, who have won seven of 10 to even their record at 15-15.

HAWKS 110, HEAT 104: Taurean Prince scored 24 points, Dennis Schroder added 23 and NBA-worst Atlanta beat injury-riddled Miami in Atlanta.

The Heat, down to just nine healthy players, were without leading scorer Goran Dragic, forward James Johnson and key reserve Justise Winslow. Miami center Hassan Whiteside missed his 10th straight game and 15th overall because of a bruised left knee.

HORNETS 109, KNICKS 91: Frank Kaminsky scored 15 of his season high-tying 24 points in the first half to give host Charlotte a jolt off the bench in a victory over New York.

Kaminsky didn’t miss a shot until the fourth quarter, finishing 10 of 13 overall and 4 of 6 on 3-pointers to provide a boost for a Hornets bench that has struggled so much lately that interim head coach Stephen Silas has shortened the playing rotation.

BULLS 117, 76ERS 115: Nikola Mirotic and Kris Dunn each scored 22 points, and Chicago topped Philadelphia for its sixth consecutive victory, in Chicago.

Mirotic and Dunn each hit huge shots down the stretch as Chicago rallied past Philadelphia with a big finish in the fourth quarter. Mirotic also grabbed 13 rebounds, helping the Bulls remain unbeaten since he returned Dec. 8 after missing the start of the season with facial fractures after he got into a fight with teammate Bobby Portis during practice.

TIMBERWOLVES 108, TRAIL BLAZERS 107: Jimmy Butler powered through a recent bout of back spasms to score 37 points, sinking two free throws that gave Minnesota the lead with 2.5 seconds left in a victory over Portland in Minneapolis.

Jamal Crawford pitched in a season-high 23 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter to spur a rally from 10 points down with 7½ minutes remaining.

NOTES

BUCKS: Milwaukee assigned injured forward Jabari Parker to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA’s G League.

Parker’s assignment means he can try to practice with the Herd as he recovers from a devastating left knee injury.

