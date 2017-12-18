A single father raising a child with special needs says he needs help to give his son and his daughter the joyful holiday they deserve.

“I am writing to you in order to request assistance for gifts for my two children,” he wrote to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund.

His son is 11 and “severely autistic and nonverbal,” he wrote. His daughter is 13 and has been a big help at home. They live in southern Maine, and he works as much as he can while caring for the kids.

“Due to my son’s disability, it has been hard, if not impossible, to find safe and qualified child care. Because of this, I’m only able to work part time. (He) garners a lot of attention, thus my daughter doesn’t get the attention she needs and deserves. She has shown amazing unselfishness and helps out tremendously with her brother!”

Both children will have gifts to open thanks to the readers who donate to the toy fund.

“I wish to thank you for any assistance you can give my family, and for all you do for all families that seek your assistance,” he wrote.

