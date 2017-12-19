A Biddeford man who “savagely attacked” a woman in Sabattus early Tuesday morning was arrested following a standoff with police at a Saco hotel, police said Tuesday.

Sabattus Police Chief Gary E. Baillargeon in a statement identified the suspect as 45-year-old Jeremy Norris of Biddeford.

Jeremy Norris Photo courtesy Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Norris has been charged with elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault. He was held without bail Tuesday night at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Norris and the victim were in his vehicle on Middle Road in Sabattus around 1:20 a.m. when he “savagely attacked” his 51-year-old female companion by punching her in the side of the head with a closed fist and stabbing her twice in the neck and shoulder, according to Baillargeon.

The woman jumped out of the vehicle as it traveled at low speed and ran to a nearby home to seek help. Norris fled the scene.

Sabattus police investigated and later notified Saco police that Norris was likely staying at the Ramada Inn in Saco.

Saco police identified Norris’ car at the hotel and stopped him as he was trying to leave the hotel parking lot around 9:30 a.m.

“Norris would not get out of his vehicle and a police standoff ensued,” Baillargeon said. Saco police eventually convinced Norris to surrender around 10:55 a.m. He was taken into custody, with no injuries reported.

Before being transported to the Androscoggin County Jail, Norris was charged by Saco police with creating a police standoff.

“I want to personally thank the Saco Police Department for their assistance in this investigation and getting a dangerous individual off the streets,” Baillargeon said in his statement.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.