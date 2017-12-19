It’s a common Maine problem. You’re looking for the perfect gift for the seafaring businessperson in your life, but time is running out before Christmas. You have a budget of $3,000, but you haven’t found the perfect storm, the nor’easter of yuletide bliss.

Enter one of the Maine-iest gifts possible. A New Seaweed Farmer Kit from the Maine Seaweed Exchange and Springtide Seaweed wraps up all those issues, and comes in under budget at a cool $2,750.

The kit includes 400-feet of line, moorings and buoys. It also includes assistance selecting a site and setting up the new seaweed farm. Crucially, the kit also includes organic seaweed seeds.

Your loved one can get in on the ground floor of a growing industry (pun alert!) that has many potentially gross applications. The only question will be: How do you wrap a seaweed kit?

James Patrick can be contacted at 791-6382 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @mesofunblog

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.