WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware are investigating a chain reaction car crash that happened in October, after a Maine man who was involved in the crash died.

State police said in a news release Tuesday that Eugene Paine, 91, of Ellsworth died Dec. 11. Paine was a passenger in one of three cars involved in the crash on Oct. 27 in Wilmington.

Troopers say Paine was a front-seat passenger in a car driven by Judith Kelley, 73, of Portland, Maine. Investigators say Kelley was driving on Interstate 295 when her car rear-ended another vehicle, pushing that vehicle into a third car. Kelley received a citation for careless driving

Police say all people involved in the crash refused medical treatment. Troopers say Paine was later hospitalized in Florida and was found to have suffered a head injury.

