GORHAM — Freshman guard Adele Nadeau was not part of Gorham High’s two Class AA state championships and 42 consecutive victories the last two years.

But she’s certainly doing her best to keep the streak going.

Delaney Haines of Deering drives past Brittany Desjardin of Gorham in the second half of Tuesday night's girls' basketball game at Gorham. Staff photo by Derek Davis Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Nadeau scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday to fuel Gorham’s latest victory, a 46-39 comeback against Deering.

With Gorham trailing by three entering the final quarter, she hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start an 8-0 run that sparked Gorham to its 45th consecutive victory.

“The best part about her is she’s not afraid of the big moment,” said Coach Laughn Berthiaume. “She’s willing to be aggressive and I like that. If the shots don’t fall, they don’t fall, but she’s willing to step up and take them.”

It also helps to have 6-foot-2 junior center Mackenzie Holmes on your side. Holmes scored eight of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, including four foul shots in the final 1:10.

The victory lifted Gorham to 3-0. Deering, which held a nine-point lead early in the third quarter, dropped to 2-1.

“I’m very pleased with the way the kids held their composure,” said Deering Coach Mike Murphy. “I’m extremely pleased with the poise and the way we played.”

Deering, which doesn’t have a senior, didn’t trail until the early moments of the fourth quarter. It played a patient offense, working for the open shot, and a zone that disrupted much of Gorham’s passing lanes.

Deering hit five 3-pointers in the first half to lead 23-21, then went on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter, with Delaney Haines (17 points) getting four points and Mandy Mastropasqua adding three to make it 30-21.

But Gorham started pressing on defense, Holmes affected a couple of inside shots and the rally was on.

Trailing 31-28 entering the fourth, Nadeau hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to make it 42-42 seconds in. Then she hit another 3-pointer, this one from the left of the key, to give Gorham its first lead, 34-31 with 6:55 left.

“Mackenzie’s always yelling at me to shoot,” said Nadeau. “When I’m open I just try to shoot and hopefully it goes in.”

Murphy said he wanted to force Gorham to take those shots and keep the ball out of Holmes’ hands.

“We’re inviting that shot,” said Murphy. “Let’s see if they can make a couple. And she finally did. Obviously that opened it up for them.”

After a Deering miss, Holmes scored on a sweeping left-handed hook to make it 36-31.

“I felt we did a great job coming together and playing together down the stretch,” said Holmes.

Haines brought Deering back within 38-37 by banking in a floater from the lane with 3:28 left, but Nadeau struck again, this time on a right baseline drive.

She also was fouled on the play and hit the free throw with 2:40 left to make it 41-37. Holmes added four foul shots to push the lead to 45-37 with 39 seconds remaining.

And Gorham survived to extend a streak the players try not to think about.

“We don’t jinx ourselves,” said Nadeau. “We like to keep up the positive attitude and go out there with the attitude that we’re going to do our best, and win every game we can.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.