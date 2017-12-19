I am writing, as a constituent from Scarborough, to ask that Sen. Susan Collins reconsider her support for the current tax bill. I strongly urge her to vote “no.”

While the amendments and changes Sen. Collins achieved were admirable, I fear they were nothing more than lipstick on a pig. Furthermore, it is already quite clear that because of the deficit that this bill will cause, the promise not to cut health care programs was an empty one (see House Speaker Paul Ryan’s comments regarding the need to pursue entitlement reform in order to “tackle the debt and deficit“).

This country does not need tax cuts. It needs a healthy safety net and programs to bolster our collective good.

I ask Sen. Collins to listen to her constituents. She represents us, not the Republican party line.

Heidi Seely

Scarborough

