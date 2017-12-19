In August 1940, during the Battle of Britain, upon emerging from the No. 11 Group Royal Air Force operations bunker, Prime Minister Winston Churchill stood transfixed in thought beside an accompanying British staff officer, looking up at the Spitfire squadrons arching overhead. After several moments in silence, he said, “Don’t speak to me. I have never been so moved. Never in the history of mankind has so much been owed by so many to so few.”

With sincere apologies to the spirit of Sir Winston, I would rephrase his poignant comment about the lofty efforts of those RAF fighter pilots, and instead focus it upon the sordid tax “reform” efforts by Messrs. Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and their aggrandizing cohorts: “Never in the history of American politics will so much be owed by so many to so few.”

Nicholas Bartenhagen

Kennebunk

