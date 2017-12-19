WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 26 points, Mike Scott had a season-high 24 and the Washington Wizards beat the New Orleans Pelicans 116-106 on Tuesday night.

John Wall added 18 points and 10 assists, helping Washington win for the third time in four games. Marcin Gortat had 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots.

New Orleans got another big game from Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, but dropped its second straight after alternating losses and wins in its first nine games in December. Davis scored 37 points, and Cousins finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

After New Orleans made it 61-61 early in the third quarter, the Wizards went on a 24-5 run to take an 85-66 lead with 1:23 to play.

BUCKS 119, CAVALIERS 116: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, Eric Bledsoe had 26 and Milwaukee held on at home.

Milwaukee ended a five-game losing streak to Cleveland. Khris Middleton had 18 points and 10 assists, and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 points.

KINGS 101, 76ERS 95: Zach Randolph scored 27 points and Buddy Hield added 24 to lead Sacramento at Philadelphia.

Frank Mason III added 16 points for the Kings, who came back from a 16-point second-half deficit.

NOTES

BULLS: Chicago waived backup guard Kay Felder.

Felder averaged 3.9 points in 14 games.

LAKERS: Center Brook Lopez sprained his right ankle Monday night during a 116-114 loss to Golden State.

An MRI confirmed that Lopez has a moderate sprain and he will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

