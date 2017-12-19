NEW YORK— The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the NFL in one category this season: most Pro Bowl players.

Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger are among eight Steelers selected for the all-star game. They will be joined on Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida, by tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, kicker Chris Boswell, and linebacker Ryan Shazier, who is injured. Brown, also injured but expected back for the playoffs, was voted a starter, as were Bell and the three offensive linemen.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints each placed six players in the game in balloting announced Tuesday.

The New England Patriots had four players on the team – Quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkoswki, fullback James Develin and Matthew Slater on special teams.

Four rookies were chosen in voting by NFL players, coaches and fans: running backs Alvin Kamara of the Saints and Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs, cornerback Marshon Lattimore of the Saints, and safety Budda Baker of the Cardinals as a special teamer.

Two long snappers will be selected by each coach; the losing AFC and NFC team with the best record will have its coaching staff work the Pro Bowl.

Twenty-four of the 86 Pro Bowl selections are newcomers. That includes two of the three Rams specialists chosen: kicker Greg Zuerlein and return specialist Pharoh Cooper. Rams punter Johnny Hekker is a repeat Pro Bowler.

Five teams have no representatives: the Jets, Browns, Colts, Bears and Packers.

Other AFC offensive starters: Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins; Chiefs TE Travis Kelce; Titans T Taylor Lewan; and Raiders G Kelechi Osemele. On defense, it will be Jaguars DE Calais Campbell and CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye; Ravens S Eric Weddle and LB C.J. Mosley; Broncos LB Von Miller; Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney; Chargers DE Joey Bosa; Titans DT Jurell Casey; Bengals DT Geno Atkins; and Miami S Reshad Jones.

Starting on offense for the NFC: Eagles QB Carson Wentz, who is injured, TE Zach Ertz and G Brandon Brooks; Falcons WR Julio Jones and C Alex Mack; Vikings WR Adam Thielen; Rams RB Todd Gurley; Cowboys T Tyron Smith and G Zack Martin; Redskins T Trent Williams; and 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk.

Defensive starters for the NFC: Vikings DE Everson Griffen and CB Xavier Rhodes; Cardinals LB Chandler Jones and CB Patrick Peterson; Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence; Eagles DT Fletcher Cox; Rams DT Aaron Donald; Redskins LB Ryan Kerrigan; Panthers LB Luke Kuechly; Seahawks S Earl Thomas; and Giants S Landon Collins.

Other AFC specialists are Titans punter Brett Kern and Chiefs returner Tyreek Hill.

PACKERS: Green Bay’s streak of eight straight postseason appearances is over. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is done for the year after he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Rodgers threw for three touchdowns and tossed three interceptions in Sunday’s 31-24 loss at Carolina in his return from a broken collarbone. Coach Mike McCarthy said there were no setbacks with Rodgers’ injury, but it made sense to shut him down.

Atlanta’s win over Tampa Bay on Monday night sealed Green Bay’s fate in the NFC wild-card chase.

The Packers also released fullback Joe Kerridge from the active roster and quarterback Jerod Evans from the practice squad.

LIONS: Detroit put wide receiver TJ Jones on injured reserve with a shoulder problem.

The Lions also announced they signed wide receiver Andy Jones to the active roster from the practice squad and signed cornerback Adairius Barnes to the practice squad.

STEELERS: Coach Mike Tomlin says wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss Pittsburgh’s Christmas Day visit to Houston with a contusion on his left calf.

The Steelers (11-3) will also be without rookie running back James Conner, who was scheduled to undergo surgery on his right knee Tuesday. Conner will be placed on injured reserve. Pittsburgh filled Conner’s roster spot by signing Stevan Ridley, a six-year veteran who last played for Atlanta during the 2016 season.

PANTHERS: The NFL reduced linebacker Thomas Davis’ suspension from two games to one following his appeal.

Davis was suspended Monday following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Hearing officer James Thrash, appointed jointly by the NFL and the players’ union, heard the appeal.

Davis can return to play in Carolina’s regular-season finale on Dec. 31 against Atlanta. Carolina (10-4) can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win against Tampa Bay (4-9).

