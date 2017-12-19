SKIING

Shiffrin wins giant slalom in World Cup race in France

Mikaela Shiffrin, a 23-year-old American, won a World Cup giant slalom Tuesday in Courchevel, France – her third victory of the season.

Shiffrin was fastest in the first run and had a big enough margin to beat Tessa Worley of France by .99 seconds in mild and sunny conditions. Manuela Moelgg, an Italian veteran, was third, 1.01 behind Shiffrin.

Shiffrin has won 34 World Cup races but this was only her fifth in giant slalom.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGE: Bernard Clark, associate head coach and defensive coordinator for Albany, was hired as head coach at Robert Morris.

Clark was with the Great Danes for four seasons.

n Jerry Kill, a longtime coach who spent last season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rutgers, retired for health reasons.

TENNIS

CHAMPION RETURNS: Marion Bartoli, the 2013 Wimbledon champion, aid she’s coming out of retirement and returning to the tour next season.

Bartoli, a 33-year-old Frenchwoman made the announcement via a Twitter post.

MIAMI OPEN: The tournament won permission to move to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium with the first event planned for 2019.

BASKETBALL

SUSPENSION REDUCED: The Italian Basketball Federation appeals court has reduced American player Dearica Hamby’s suspension from three months to four games.

Hamby was banned last week for a “violent gesture” against Ivana Tikvic during a league game between Torino and Ragusa.

olympics

BIATHLON: Teja Gregorin of Slovenia was disqualified from the biathlon in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics for failing a doping retest.

The International Biathlon Union said the IOC disciplinary commission stripped Gregorin of her results in all five events she competed in, which included a fifth-place finish in the 12.5-kilometer mass start.

RUSSIAN DOPING: The Russian Bobsled Federation president, Alexandr Zubkov, and top skeleton athlete, Aleksandr Tretiakov, shouldn’t be suspended by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation for now, according to an independent panel that contends they weren’t treated fairly in the investigation of state-sponsored doping surrounding the Sochi Olympics.

TRACK AND FIELD

COACH FIRED: Justin Gatlin, the world 100-meter champion, fired Coach Dennis Mitchell following an undercover investigation that appeared to show people linked to the sprinter offering to supply performance-enhancing drugs.

“I was shocked and surprised to learn that my coach would have anything to do with even the appearance of these current accusations,” Gatlin wrote in a post on his Instagram account. “I fired him as soon as I found out about this.”

soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE: A man was charged for an alleged racist attack on Raheem Sterling, a Manchester City and England player.

Sterling reportedly was kicked and racially abused as he arrived for Manchester City’s home game Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur.Karl Anderson, 29, of Manchester, was charged.

–News service report

