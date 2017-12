An ATM containing more than $2,000 in cash was stolen from the Hi-Hat Pancake House in Farmingdale early Tuesday morning, according to a server at the restaurant.

A call came in to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at 4:51 a.m. Tuesday reporting that the restaurant, at 380 Maine Ave., had been burglarized, according to emergency dispatch reports.

No other information was immediately available from the sheriff’s office.

Jason Pafundi — 621-5663

[email protected]

Twitter: @jasonpafundiKJ

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.