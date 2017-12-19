BIDDEFORD — Falmouth Coach Dave Halligan collected the 500th victory of a long, distinguished career Tuesday night as the Yachtsmen defeated Biddeford 45-32 in an SMAA boys’ basketball game.

Sam Manganello had eight of his game-high 14 points, including 4 of 4 at the line, in the second quarter for the Yachtsmen (3-1) against the Tigers (3-1).

Alex Marcotte scored 10 points for Falmouth. Niklas Hester chipped in with nine.

Kyle Norton led Biddeford with 11 points.

PORTLAND 86, MASSABESIC 43: Terion Moss scored 10 of his 17 points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs (4-0) opened a 21-4 lead against the Mustangs (0-4) at Portland.

Griffin Foley added 13 points, including nine in the second quarter. Portland had five players in double figures: Pedro Fonseca had 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, Simon Chadbourne tossed in 12 points and Treyvonnte Bellew chipped in 10.

SOUTH PORTLAND 60, SCARBOROUGH 46: Liam Coyne scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter as the Red Riots (2-1) used a 22-13 run to open a 49-33 lead against the Red Storm (2-2) at South Portland.

Coyne hit four 3-pointers and Ed Buckley tossed in 10 points for South Portland.

WELLS 73, SACOPEE VALLEY 36: Cameron Cousins scored 14 points, including eight in the first quarter, as the Warriors (3-1) defeated the Hawks (0-4) at South Hiram.

Michael Murphy led Sacopee Valley with 17 points.

BELFAST 66, LINCOLN ACADEMY 64: Jason Bartlett, Stanley Sturgis and Chris Kelley each scored 17 points as the Lions (1-2) edged the Eagles (0-4) at Newcastle.

YARMOUTH 39, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 29: Jonathan Torres scored seven of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter as the Clippers (3-1) rolled past the Raiders (2-2) at Yarmouth.

Jake Rogers added seven points, and Nolan Hagerty had two points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers, who led 15-5 after the first quarter.

HIGHVIEW CHRISTIAN 48, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 43: David Stanley scored 16 points, Ben Jost 13 and Timothy Sheldon 12 while leading the Knights (2-1) past Greater Portland Christian (0-4) at Bangor.

Mason Jones scored 22 points for the Lions.

WINDHAM 65, NOBLE 36: The Eagles (3-1) took a 24-7 lead in the first quarter and cruised past the Knights (0-3) at Windham.

Mike Gilman scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the first half as Windham opened its advantage to 38-16 at the break. Nick Curtis added 10 points and seven assists.

BOOTHBAY REGION 65, DIRIGO 55: Kyle Ames had 20 points and 10 assists, and Elijah Gudroe added 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Seahawks (3-1) past the Cougars (1-4) at Boothbay Harbor.

DEERING 66, GORHAM 53: Ben Onek scored 40 points to lead Deering (3-0) over Gorham (1-1) at Portland.

Onek scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as Deering, leading just 42-38 through three quarters, went on a 24-15 run to put it away. Onek added nine rebounds and hit four 3-pointers.

CHEVERUS 47, BONNY EAGLE 42: Matt Duchaine scored seven of his 18 points in the fourth period as Cheverus (1-3) ended the game on a 20-8 run to overtake the Scots (2-2) at Standish.

William Shibles, who finished with nine points, scored six in the final quarter for the Stags.

THORNTON ACADEMY 61, SANFORD 58: William Mitchell scored 16 points and Will Chapman added 12 for the Trojans (3-0), who took a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and defeated the Spartans (0-3) at Saco.

Leyton Bickford scored 28 points, including 27 in the second and third quarters.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 61, PINE TREE ACADEMY 50: Te’Andre King scored 15 of his team-high 25 points in the third quarter as the Panthers (1-4) regained the lead for good and held off the Breakers (1-2) at Yarmouth.

NYA took a 14-2 lead after the first quarter but Pine Tree rallied for a 28-26 halftime advantage with Jared Tamaleaa and Alex Schlisner combining for all of its 26 points in the second quarter.

A.R. GOULD 46, TEMPLE ACADEMY 44: Alex Shoureas had 14 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Bears (2-1) past the Bareans (1-2) at South Portland.

Ernest Lorange had 13 points, six assists and six steals, and Malakai Brimage added six points and eleven boards for A.R. Gould.

YORK 69, LAKE REGION 45: Brady Cummins scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats (4-0) over the Lakers (1-3) at Naples.

York posted a 37-21 second-half advantage with the help of William MacDonald, who finished with 16 points and connected on two 3-pointers.

BRUNSWICK 44, LEWISTON 35: Sam Sharpe scored eight of his 16 points in the third quarter and finished with nine rebounds as the Dragons (4-0) pulled away from the Blue Devils (0-4) at Lewiston.

HOCKEY

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, CHEVERUS 2: Reagan Wintle deflected in the go-ahead goal with 3:15 left, then added an empty-netter in the final minute to lift Thornton Academy (2-2) over the Stags (1-1) at Portland.

Owen Dubois started the decisive play, winning a faceoff cleanly and drawing the puck back to Adam Charbonneau at the point. Charbonneau one-timed a slap shot. Wintle put his stick on the puck as it whistled by for a 3-2 lead.

GREELY 5, BRUNSWICK 2: Matt Kramlich had a hat trick and Jake MacDonald scored twice as the Rangers (1-1) defeated the Dragons (2-2) at Falmouth.

Aidan Snow scored two goals in the second period to give Brunswick a 2-1 lead, but Greely scored four straight goals to regain the lead.

CAPE ELIZABETH 9, MARANACOOK 1: Chris Laparade scored twice and Ethan Gillespie added a goal with two assists as the Capers (4-0) defeated Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison (0-3) at Kents Hill.

Cape Elizabeth took a 4-0 lead in the first period, made it 6-1 through two, then added three goals in the third.

MT. ARARAT 6, YARMOUTH 5: Noah Austin scored three goals, including the winner in overtime, to lead Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (1-2) over the Clippers (1-2) at Yarmouth.

Yarmouth led 3-1 after the first period and Mt. Ararat responded with a 4-1 advantage in the second to take a 5-4 lead. DomMorrill scored twice for Yarmouth, including the tying goal.

